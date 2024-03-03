Crash east of Elkhart kills one

Mar. 2—ELKHART — A Massachusetts man is dead following a single-vehicle crash just east of Elkhart Saturday afternoon.

Spencer Vermeule, 20, Cambridge, Massachusetts, was driving a 2018 Audi A3 east on C.R. 8 when it left the road and struck a large tree at 2:26 p.m., rolling onto its roof, near Songbird Way, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. His vehicle sustained "heavy front and top damage penetrating into the seating compartment" and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing his seatbelt at the time, the report stated, and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.