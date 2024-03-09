Crash at Dublin and Tutt closes roads

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A crash has closed lanes of Dublin and Tutt Boulevards, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD posted about the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, and said multiple people were injured.

The northbound lane of Tutt and the eastbound lane of Dublin are closed as CSFD units and ambulances respond. For the safety of their crews, CSFD asks that drivers avoid the area.

