Crash closes U.S. 12 near Allen for hours Monday

ALLEN TWP. — A crash late Monday morning closed down a section of U.S. 12 in Allen Township into the late afternoon.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash which occurred at 10:51 a.m. Monday, April 29 on U.S. 12 at the intersection of Cronk Road.

A preliminary investigation showed that William Bauer, 90, of Jonesville was southbound on Cronk Road when he entered the intersection with U.S. 12 and was struck by a 2023 Western Star dump truck operated by Kevin Eichler, 66, of Coldwater.

Bauer was airlifted from the scene by Survival Flight to Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor for injuries sustained in the crash.

The Allen Township Fire Department, Hillsdale Township Fire Department, Jonesville Fire Department and Reading Emergency Unit assisted on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

