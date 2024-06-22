Crash closes all southbound lanes on I-5 near Salem

A crash on Saturday afternoon has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Salem near the Kuebler Boulevard interchange, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT reported the crash at milepost 251 just after 2:30 p.m.

A crash has closed I-5 southbound near Salem on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

ODOT said drivers should expect extended delays or find an alternate route.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Crash closes all southbound lanes on I-5 near Salem, Oregon