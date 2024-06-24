Update: Driver cited after crash on Hwy 127 south of I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Transportation closed Hwy 127 southbound at the I-96 intersection and Exit 73 due to a crash in a construction zone southeast of Lansing at around 1 p.m. Monday.

MDOT reopened all lanes at 4:33 p.m. after gravel cleanup and repairs.

No injuries were reported.

Crash closes down 127 south of I-96 (WLNS)

Crash closes down 127 south of I-96 (WLNS)

Michigan State Police says the crash occurred after the driver of a 2-trailer gravel truck lost control while driving south near the College Rd. overpass.

The rear trailer began to swing and collided with an MDOT truck. This impact opened the rear trailer and gravel spread all over the road.

The 2-trailer gravel truck atop the College Rd. overpass; scratches visible on the rear trailer (WLNS)

The trailer did not flip over as previously reported.

No substance-related impairment is suspected, but the gravel truck driver was cited for careless driving. This fine will be doubled due to the crash occurring in a work zone.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.