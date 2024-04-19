Crash closes both directions of SR 18 from I-90 to Issaquah Hobart Road

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

A crash has closed both directions of State Route 18 near Issaquah and Snoqualmie early Friday.

It was first reported at around 4:40 a.m. The crash is just west of the Tiger Mountain State Forest.

SR 18 is closed from Interstate 90 to Issaquah Hobart Road, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chelsea DeHart said a bus, semitruck and a car were involved in a head-on collison.

Only one person was on the bus.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

As of 6 a.m., traffic was backed up about six miles but eastbound traffic has been turned around and cleared out.

There is no estimated time for reopening.