4 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-71: OSP

*Above video of I-71 crash Sunday morning is courtesy of Carl Gilliam*

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash that troopers said left four people dead.

Troopers 32-year-old Larry Dotson from Canton was driving an SUV the wrong-way on I-71 going northbound in the southbound lane around 2:30 a.m Sunday when he caused a head-on collision with a jeep.

The crash killed Dotson and his passenger, 32-year-old Marlee Middleton of Massillon, troopers said.

Stark County sheriff says alcohol suspected in fatal crash:

The crash happened in Morrow County’s Mount Gilead which is about 20 miles from Mansfield.

“Both vehicles overturned and caught fire after impact,” troopers said.

According to crash investigators, Dotson crashed into the vehicle driven by 26-year-old Salvador Alfaro Castaneda of Columbus.

Two passengers in Castaneda’s jeep were also killed in the crash, troopers said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the victims who died in Castaneda’s vehicle are both from Columbus and were identifed as 31-year-old Cristal Galloso Olvera and 50 year-old-Ivonne Olvera.

3 friends in deadly crash worked at same restaurant

Photos and video sent by Fox 8 viewer Carl Gilliam to the I-TEAM showed a violent crash scene at mile marker 152 along I-71 South on Sunday morning.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State

Highway Patrol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.