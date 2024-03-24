Crash closes I-240 at Crossroads Junction

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A crash has closed down the east and westbound lanes on I-240 at the Crossroads Junction according to officials.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation sent out an alert just after 6 p.m. alerting drivers to the closure.

They added that eastbound traffic will be detoured to southbound I-35 while westbound traffic will be detoured to Eastern Avenue.

Officials also warned that drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.

A snapshot around 6:40 p.m. of the crash/closure. {ODOT traffic cams}

No word yet on exactly how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

