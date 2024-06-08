A crash has closed Friendship Drive in New Concord. Here are the details.

NEW CONCORD -- Friendship Drive just north of the village is closed due to a serious traffic crash, according to the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m., and motorists are asked to avoid the scene until further notice. The Sheriff's Office called it "a still developing scene."

Various emergency crews are on site.

Please check back for details as they become available.

