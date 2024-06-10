Crash claims three lives in Lockport on Saturday, Louisiana State Police report

A head-on collision in Lockport left three dead over the weekend.

Ethelwaldo Dejesus, 55, of Metairie; Braysi Pineda Zuniga, 30, of Kenner; and Page Abadie. 49. of Galliano died when Dejesus's 2018 Honda Accord crossed the centerline of LA 308 and struck a 2022 Honda Pilot, according to Louisiana State Police. Abadie was a passenger in the Pilot. Louisiana State Police are investigating the wreck and have not released the name of the driver of the Pilot.

The wreck occurred about 6 p.m. June 8, an LSP news release said. Dejesus was traveling southbound on LA 308 near McCloud Drive at a high rate of speed. The Honda pilot was traveling the opposite direction. Dejesus entered a right curve, and, for reasons currently being investigated, his Accord crossed the centerline and struck the Pilot.

Abadie, Dejesus and Zuniga all suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, the release said. A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis, State Police said.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Two-vehicle crash kills three in Lockport, Louisiana State Police report