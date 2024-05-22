Crash in Cecil Township causing power outage

About 3,600 people are without power in Cecil Township due to a crash.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. on Reissing Road, which is closed between Millers Run Road and the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance.

Wires were knocked down, causing the power outage.

There’s no word yet on when the road will reopen or when power will be restored.

