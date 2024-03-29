Crash causes Route 20 to be blocked

Mar. 29—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A one-vehicle crash blocked traffic on Route 20 after a utility pole fell to the ground and wires covered the street, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jose Molina.

"The road was closed and there were cables on the ground," he said.

The incident occurred around 12:22 p.m. and troopers cleared the scene — west of Blake Road — around 1:48 p.m., Molina said.

The crash occurred after a driver suffered a diabetic emergency, he said.