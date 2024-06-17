Crashes brings traffic to a standstill on Highway 101 through SLO County

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A two-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill along southbound Highway 101 in the Five Cities area Monday afternoon.

According to CHP’s traffic incident report page, a crash involving two cars was reported in the area of El Campo Road outside Arroyo Grande at 3:30 p.m.

One of the vehicles was partially blocking the No. 2 southbound lane and initial reports said parties at the scene could not put the car into neutral to get it out of the lanes.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

As of 4:45 p.m., traffic stretched back to north of the San Luis Bay Drive off-ramp, with numerous stand-still traffic jams reported along the way, according to Caltrans’ Quickmap.

Second crash slows traffic on Hwy 101 in North County

Meanwhile a second crash was reportedly slowing traffic on Highway 101 on Monday afternoon, this time near Templeton.

According to Caltrans Quickmap, traffic was backed up following a two-vehicle collision at the Las Tablas Road off-ramp around 4:54 p.m.

One of the vehicles was blocking the No. 1 northbound lane, according to CHP’s traffic page.

Traffic was reportedly backed up to the area of Del Rio Road as of 5:30 p.m.