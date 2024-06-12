Crash blocks lanes on I-90 for 6 hours

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A crash on I-90 eastbound at State Route 2 brought traffic to a standstill Wednesday morning.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken first reported the crash around 7:45 a.m.

Check your forecast here

Hearing all lanes blocked on 90/2 EB before SR 254 in Lorain County https://t.co/xf7XgfTkfI — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 12, 2024

A short time later, OHGO reported all lanes were closed on I-90/SR-2 east beyond State Route 57.

By 8:30 a.m., traffic started moving again, although at least one lane remained close.

Harken reported a rollover crash caused the backup.

There’s been no word if anyone was injured.

I-90 full reopened around 1 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.