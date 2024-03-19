Crash shut down lanes on I-76 East and I-77 South

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A major crash brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday morning on part of I-76.

All lanes of I-76 East and I-77 South were closed after 8 a.m. at Lakeshore Blvd. and Bowery Street.

According to FOX 8’s Patty Harken, multiple cars were involved in the crash.

77 CLOSED AT 76 EB due to accident on 76E near SR 59 pic.twitter.com/bBv8tPB7aK — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 19, 2024

The traffic snarl also closed the left lane of I-76 West and I-77 North beyond SR-59 and Dart Ave.

There is no word on what caused the initial crash.

Just before 9:15 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation alerted about another crash in the area.

I-77 southbound was closed at Vernon Odom Blvd. Roads in the area reopened before 10 a.m.

