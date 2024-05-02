Crash on I-95 claims Sturbridge man

A Sturbridge man was killed in a car crash on Interstate 95 in Needham early Tuesday.

Dylan Chaves, 31, was driving his pickup southbound about 4:45 a.m. when he apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete barrier, according to state police. His vehicle came to a stop in the left lane and was hit by an coming vehicle, police said. Road conditions were wet at the time.

Chaves was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was treated for serious injuries.

Chaves, who grew up in Hudson, worked as a manager at Moderna in Norwood. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca, and three children. He graduated from Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 2016.

Obituary Dylan M. Chaves

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Crash on I-95 claims life of Dylan Chaves of Sturbridge