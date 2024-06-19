Crash on I-75 in Pasco County snarls traffic for evening commuters

A crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Pasco County was snarling traffic for evening commuters on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash was reported on I-75 at State Road 52 about 5:30 p.m., and traffic cameras appeared to show at least one semitruck stopped across the roadway. Two left lanes were blocked as of 6 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.