OSHP: Reported I-75 crash in Miami County was person who jumped from moving vehicle

UPDATE @ 10 p.m.

A reported crash on I-75 North in Miami County on Thursday evening actually was a person who jumped from a moving vehicle, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Piqua said in their preliminary investigation.

CareFlight took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital, where it was determined that he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the state patrol said.

The northbound lane were shut down for approximately 30 minutes to accommodate the landing of the air ambulance and for troopers and Piqua firefighters to clear the scene.

The investigation into the incident continues, the patrol said.

UPDATE @ 7:28 p.m.

The crash on I-75 in Miami County that prompted shutting down the northbound lanes has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

INITIAL REPORT

A crash on I-75 in Miami County, just north of U.S. 36, has prompted the shut down of the northbound lanes until further notice.

CareFlight has been dispatched and a landing zone has been set up in response to the accident, which was dispatched just before 6 p.m., according to Miami County Sheriff’s Dispatch.

We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.



