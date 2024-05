FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A crash on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith blocks traffic on April 5.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident affects the left and right shoulders headed south at Exit 6 near Kelley Highway.

ARDOT says there are no injuries.

Updates on this accident and others can be found on iDrive Arkansas.

