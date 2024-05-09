Crash on I-49 in Fayetteville blocks traffic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A crash on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville blocks traffic on May 8.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident occurred on mile 63 near the Wedington Drive exit.

The accident impacts the center and right lanes and the right shoulder.

ARDOT says there are no injuries.

Updates for this accident and other traffic can be found on iDrive Arkansas.

