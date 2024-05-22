Crash on I-40 East in Wilson County causing major delays

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash on I-40 Eastbound in Wilson County near the Davidson County line is causing major delays.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash was reported just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 on I-40 East near Central Pike.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

A traffic camera in the area showed traffic at a standstill on the eastbound side.

No other information was released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.