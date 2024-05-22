Crash at I-25 and Northgate blocking northbound lanes

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said a crash closed two lanes of northbound I-25 in the morning hours of Wednesday, May 22.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the call came in at around 7:45 a.m. on I-25 at Mile Point 155 near North Gate Boulevard on Wednesday, preliminary information is that a white Toyota Camry lost control and hit a guardrail. No injuries are reported at this time but the center and right lanes of northbound I-25 are closed.

CDOT is asking drivers to use caution and merge into the left lane. CDOT said drivers heading north should expect delays.

