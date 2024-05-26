Crash on I-10 in West El Paso seriously hurts 1 person; closes highway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving serious injuries that has closed part of Interstate 10 in West El Paso early Sunday morning, May 26, they said.

The crash happened at I-10 East at Exit 16 (Executive Center) at about 12:40 a.m., police said.

Police did not say how many people were hurt or what led up to the crash. Fire dispatch confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital Code 3 (serious injuries),

TxDOT is reporting that I-10 East is closed after Sunland Park. Thru traffic needs to exit at the Sunland Park/Paisano Exit 13. No backup is being reported at this time. Clearing time is until further notice.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.

