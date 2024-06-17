Cranston police fire at suspect after Garden City theft. What we know.

CRANSTON – A Cranston police officer shot at two shoplifting suspects after being struck by their car as they fled, according to the Cranston police.

The incident happened shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday on Reservoir Avenue in Providence, the police said.

What happened?

After an employee at the Garden City Shopping Center reported a shoplifting to the police, the officer saw the suspect's vehicle stopped at a red light on Reservoir Avenue, just south of the one-ramp to Route 10, the police said in a press release.

A Cranston police cruiser.

The officer approached the vehicle, opened the driver's door and ordered the man and woman inside to get out, the police said. The driver refused and his passenger told him to flee, the police said.

"The vehicle made contact with the officer who discharged a single round from a duty weapon," the police said in a press release.

Suspects still on the run

The driver fled onto Route 10 north and was last seen near Niantic Avenue, according to the police. The suspects had not been apprehended as of Sunday night.

The officer was taken by ambulance for Kent County hospital, treated for injuries and released, the police said.

As with all shootings by police officers,, the incident is under investigation by a multi-agency team. It includes the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office, the Cranston, Providence and state police.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Garden City shoplifting results in Cranston cops firing on suspects