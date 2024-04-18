Cranston GOP assails Dems amid fallout from Germain resignation
Cranston Republicans are urging an investigation after the surprise resignation of a city councilor led to revelations about disputes among top city Democrats.
Cranston Republicans are urging an investigation after the surprise resignation of a city councilor led to revelations about disputes among top city Democrats.
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses like salmonella and listeria.
While Clark continues to bring unprecedented attention to women's basketball, she's far from a lock to make the Olympic team as it's a rarity for WNBA rookies to do so.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in an order on Tuesday that BloomTech, the for-profit coding bootcamp previously known as the Lambda School, deceived students about the cost of loans, made false claims about graduates’ hiring rates and engaged in illegal lending masked as "income sharing" agreements with high fees. The order marks the end of the CFPB's investigation into BloomTech's practices and the start of the agency's penalties on the organization. The CFPB is permanently banning BloomTech from consumer lending activities and its CEO, Austen Allred, from student lending for a period of 10 years.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
Spend management startup Ramp has raised another $150 million at a post-money valuation of $7.65 billion, the company confirmed to TechCrunch today. New investor Khosla Ventures and existing backer Founders Fund co-led the raise, which also included participation from new backers Sequoia Capital, Greylock and 8VC. Other existing investors Thrive Capital, General Catalyst, Sands Capital, D1 Capital, Lux Capital, Iconiq Capital, Definition Capital, Contrary Capital also put money into the latest round.
Surprise! It's rubber, and it never feels soggy under your feet.
Ford announces that all current Mustang owners will be getting an update that adds 1965 Mustang-style gauge graphics.
Investors have put rate-cut worries on the backburner to focus on earnings season instead.
Whether you’re looking for cash back, travel rewards, an intro 0% APR, or anything in between, the best Amex credit cards have something for almost everyone.
"I'm not here today because I want to be here," Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour said at the beginning of his testimony. "I'm here because I felt compelled to come forward. … I have serious concerns.”
Palo Alto Networks urged companies this week to patch against a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability in one of its widely used security products after malicious hackers began exploiting the bug to break into corporate networks. The vulnerability is officially known as CVE-2024-3400 and was found in the newer versions of the PAN-OS software that runs on Palo Alto's GlobalProtect firewall products. Because the vulnerability allows hackers to gain complete control of an affected firewall over the internet without authentication, Palo Alto gave the bug a maximum severity rating.
Asked which candidate they would vote for “if Trump is convicted of a serious crime in the coming months,” just 36% of voters now say the former president — fewer than ever before.
The cozy cat sim Little Kitty, Big City releases for the Nintendo Switch and other consoles on May 9. Preorders are available now and it costs $25.
Sony has bestowed the Bravia Theater name upon all of its home audio gear, starting with two soundbars, a four-speaker system and a neckband speaker.
Ready to meet the 2024 wide receiver prospects? Matt Harmon gets us ready for the NFL Draft with his breakdown of the deep class of WRs.
AI-created content that leaves Snapchat will get a sparkly ghost watermark.
'Now everything is contained nicely and doesn’t look cluttered,' one fan says.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates shouldn't plummet in the near future, so you may want to buy a house now if you're ready. Lock in your rate today.