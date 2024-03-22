Crane and barge depart Norwich Harbor; sunken car remains at the bottom

Mar. 21—NORWICH — The giant crane and barge that have been a fixture at the edge of Norwich Harbor for several months floated down the Thames River early Thursday, signaling completion of a $1.3 million project to replace city docks and build a handicapped- accessible fishing pier.

But a secondary plan to remove a car that sank 34 feet down in the harbor at the mouth of the Shetucket River had to be canceled.

The car, driven by Ulysses Blanco of New London, careened down the cliff into the water June 1. Blanco, who was not injured, told police his brakes failed as he crossed through the intersection of Routes 2 and 12.

Dock construction contractor Terry Marine had volunteered its crane to lift the car while the crane was docked in Norwich.

But one mishap, followed by periodic heavy rains that caused dangerous currents in the river delayed plans to remove the car and the window of opportunity closed. Terry Marine completed its construction Wednesday, and the crane and barge departed Norwich Harbor early Thursday morning, headed to other waterfront jobs.

Crews had perfect weather and slow currents on one Friday in September, and laid out cables and chain chokers loaned by Terry Marine for the Taftville Volunteer Fire Department dive team to fasten around the car.

But when the team arrived before dawn the next morning, the cables were gone, stolen overnight. The crane soon departed temporarily for another job downriver, and when it returned, weather prevented further attempts to raise the car, Taftville Fire Chief Timothy Jencks said.

"We've gotten over 20 inches of rain since January first," Jencks said. "We're not worried about the cold water as much as we are the currents moving through there. Last time we measured, the water was rolling a little over 5 knots."

The Taftville dive team is trained to work in currents of up to 1.5 knots, Jencks said.

H. Tucker Braddock, chairman of the Harbor Management Commission, said he plans to seek a grant from the Connecticut Port Authority to cover the cost of removing the car and a sunken barge south of Norwich Harbor in the Thames River. He also hopes to pursue funding to dredge the harbor to remove other debris at the bottom, discovered during construction of the docks. The sunken car and barge do not pose hazards to boating, Braddock said.

New docks, fishing pier welcome sights

Scott Marchand, 70, of Norwich, stood at the bright orange construction fence still in place at Brown Park Thursday morning. He leaned over and admired the bright white new handicapped ramp leading to the new concrete fishing pier.

Marchand said he is grateful to the city for installing the new ramp and fishing pier. He and about a half-dozen friends fish in the harbor frequently. Sometimes, a friend who uses a wheelchair joins them. The friend does fish, but he couldn't get to the old pier.

"He always had to stay up here while we were down there fishing," Marchand said.

"I will be down here when it opens up," Marchand added, "I will be down here every day."

Braddock said every time he visited the construction site, people would ask: "When will it be ready?" His answer to two more eager questioners Wednesday and another one Thursday morning was still "very soon."

The new ramp will remain blocked off for safety until electricians install lighting, the last work to be done on the project.

Braddock and City Manager John Salomone both said they are pleased with the construction project. The Harbor Management Commission obtained a $1.05 million grant from the Connecticut Port Authority for the project to replace the city's decaying docks and create a handicapped-accessible fishing pier, a key component of the successful grant application, Braddock said.

The city allocated money from the city's American Rescue Plan Act grant to complete funding for the $1.3 million total.

Braddock thanked state Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, whose district includes Norwich, port authority Executive Director Ulysses B. Hammond and former authority program manager Joseph Salvatore for assisting Norwich with the grant application.

Braddock said he tries to attend port authority meetings, "so they know where Norwich is," as the authority mainly concentrates on the state's major shoreline harbors.

"And we could not have done that on our own dime," Braddock said of the new docks. "The benefit of this whole thing, most importantly is the ramp that goes down to the docks is at an angle where you can get a wheelchair down there."

