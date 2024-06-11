Cranberry Township man charged with pulling gun during road rage incident

A Cranberry Township man is accused of pulling a gun during an act of road rage.

Jairo Cardona-Mancia nearly hit another car on June 1, according to police, at the intersection of Route 228 and 19.

The other driver told police that Cardona-Mancia flashed a gun at him.

Police stopped Cardona-Mancia at the Cranberry Mall. He allegedly had a gun, a knife and suspected crack cocaine in his car at the time.

The gun was reported stolen to the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky in June 2022, according to court documents.

Cardona-Mancia is facing multiple charges including disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

