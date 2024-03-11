Craigsville power outage keeps boil water notice in effect

CRAIGSVILLE – Craigsville residents can’t catch a break.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, the power went out in the Augusta County town. Craigsville Mayor Richard Fox told The News Leader high wind levels knocked down several trees, damaging the power lines. As of Monday, around 11:00 a.m., power is still out in several places, according to BARC Electric Cooperative's website and outage viewer.

“We appreciate our crews working hard yesterday through some rough, windy conditions,” the utility posted to its Facebook page. “They are still hard at work this morning restoring the remainder of the outages in BARC's territory. Thank you to our members for their patience. If you experience an outage, report it on the customer portal, BARC's mobile app or by calling 800-846-2272.”

The outage has delayed water restoration efforts in Craigsville. Since The News Leader spoke with Fox on Friday, the leaks are all fixed and both water tanks have completely filled. The boil water notice is still in effect.

“We have to stay on the boil water notice because we can’t chlorinate it right now," Fox explained. "We don’t have the power. I’ve got an electrical guy coming in tomorrow to hook the chlorinator into the plant. Once he does that, the chlorinator should start working, even if we don’t have power back by then.”

Fox estimated the notice could be lifted around Wednesday or Thursday, but wasn’t certain exactly when. The Craigsville Town Council meeting has also not been rescheduled.

“There’s still bottled water at Town Hall if anybody wants to pick up some,” Fox said.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

