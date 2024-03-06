Craigsville experiencing water outage. Officials hope to resolve issue by Wednesday afternoon

CRAIGSVILLE — The town of Craigsville is experiencing a water outage Wednesday. Mayor Richard Fox said officials are checking to see if it is a leak or an airlock in the water line.

Fox said Craigsville is currently getting water from Augusta Springs, but they also had an issue with a pump burning up, so the flow is slow.

Fox said Craigsville had a waterline break earlier this week that completely drained the water tank. He hopes that the current water outage problem is resolved by “mid-afternoon.”

Shortly after 9:30 Wednesday morning, Craigsville Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the water outage was having an impact on the school.

“Bathroom privileges are not restricted for students but we are unable to flush the toilets in our building,” the post said. “Portable toilets are being delivered later today and we will begin using them immediately.”

The school will provide younger students extra assistance and supervision when using the portable toilets, according to the post.

The school also said that hand sanitizer is readily available since neither students nor staff can wash hands with soap and water.

“Our Maintenance Department is delivering bottled water to the school this morning,” the post said. “Lunch will be provided to students.”

Parents can pick up their children from school early, the post said, and that dismissal will be excused.

