Craig Wood's lawyers question his former defense team in final day of evidentiary hearing

On the third and final day of Craig Wood's post-conviction relief hearing, it was his former attorneys fielding questions from the witness stand.

Wood was found guilty of the 2014 abduction, rape and murder of 10-year-old Hailey Owens and was sentenced to death by lethal injection, a punishment the ex-Pleasant View Middle School staff member and football coach continued to fight Wednesday.

Among the 55-year-old Springfield man's claims relating to the trial and penalty phases of his case is the argument that he received ineffective legal counsel.

Wood's new public defenders, Valerie Leftwich and Edward Thompson, had called on several character witnesses and mental health professionals who, according to Wood, weren't utilized in previous court proceedings.

It was more nuanced than that, according to Patrick Berrigan, the case's former lead defense attorney.

"It was hard getting many (character) witnesses to speak for him at that (previous hearing)," Berrigan said. "There was a lot of public pressure."

Wood's fate now rests in the hands of the same judge who put him on death row.

Greene County Judge Thomas Mountjoy, who is now retired but was called to observe the hearing, said he will review the court's findings and make a determination in the coming months. Wood was transported back to the Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point after the hearing.

Missouri Supreme Court upheld Craig Wood's sentence

Craig Wood

Because of much of the Springfield area's vitriol toward Wood and the case's wide-scale media coverage, a jury from Platte County was used to help ensure a fair trial. Mountjoy, a longtime Greene County resident, continued to be in charge of the courtroom.

Mountjoy would go on to sentence Wood to death in lieu of a jury because it failed to come to a consensus decision on the penalty. Missouri is one of two U.S. states that allow a single judge to decide whether a person convicted of first-degree murder lives or dies, a process one of Wood's former attorneys, Rosemary Percival, dubbed unconstitutional in a 136-page brief written on Wood's behalf in 2017 to the Missouri Supreme Court. The Missouri Supreme Court in 2019 affirmed the execution.

"So why not object to (having Mountjoy as the judge) if a jury from Platte County was used?" asked Thompson, flanked by a prison-suit clad Wood, whose silver hair now touches his shoulders.

Berrigan didn't think such an objection would be considered.

"We were already getting rejected on every ruling," Berrigan said.

Wood's attorneys said Hailey Owens' parents did not push for the death penalty.

More: Craig Wood's longtime Marshfield friends called to stand at convicted killer's hearing

What was said during Craig Wood's 3-day hearing

Erin Petersen remembers her niece, Hailey Owens, as a sweet and loving 10-year-old. Petersen said she felt numb thinking about how Hailey was killed.

Greene County's lead prosecutors, Dan Patterson and Emily Shook, were present for the three-day hearing and appeared to successfully contest most of the defense's wide-ranging claims.

Here are a few of the topics brought up by Wood's attorneys in his attempt to evade a death sentence:

Wood's ex-girlfriend 'looked like Hailey': Defense attorneys presented a 1980s yearbook photo of a Marshfield girl, 13, who would go on to become Wood's girlfriend in high school, the first and last romantic relationship of his life. The inference was that the child in that photo resembled Wood's victim, Hailey Owens. A psychologist said Wood admitting to tracking Owens down because of the resemblance.

Wood was addicted to methamphetamine: Wood was said to have had prolonged methamphetamine use and was allegedly in a state of psychosis the day of the murder due to "a three-day binge." His attorneys argued the killing of Owens didn't warrant a first-degree murder charge because of his mental state. Expert witnesses suggested that Wood may have qualified for diminished mental capacity, but Patterson reminded the court how calculated Wood (a man with a college degree, a friend group and a job at a school) was in the immediate aftermath of the murder when he tried to cover up the crime.

Mentally unwell: Forensic psychologist John Fabian diagnosed Wood with a constellation of mental illnesses, including bipolar disorder and ADHD, which he said were exacerbated by substance abuse and impulsive sexual urges. At the time of Owens' death, Wood is said to have had addictions to pornography, alcohol and illegal substances.

The blue tote: After Wood shot and killed Owens in his basement, he placed her body in a blue tote, which was presented to a jury in the trial and penalty phase of the highly publicized murder case. The defense argued this week that the tote was left in full view through the duration of a proceeding in an attempt to influence the jury.

More: Craig Wood's defense points to mental incapacitation at time of Hailey Owens' murder

Hailey's stepfather: A few years after her murder, Owens' stepfather was charged and later sentenced to federal prison for posting images of child sexual abuse. Thompson, who said there wasn't sufficient DNA from Wood on Owens' body, wondered why her stepfather wasn't questioned after the signs of recent sexual trauma investigators discovered. Tom Jacquinot, another of Wood's former attorneys, said the defense conceded due to the prosecution's overwhelming physical evidence and said that accusing anyone else of the sexual assault would have likely angered the jury.

Dungeon or basement? In the prosecution's closing arguments for deciding if Wood deserved the death penalty in 2018, Wood's unfinished basement was described to the jury as a more nefarious "dungeon" and should not have been allowed, his attorneys said.

Strange connection: Kansas City-area public defender Juliane L. Colby was referenced at least twice by Wood's lawyers this week. She had worked as a short-time mitigation specialist in the case but was later disbarred after being charged with allegedly smuggling drugs to a male inmate in 2019 and exchanging inappropriate text messages with the man. The story made national headlines, and Wood's lawyers argue that her alleged actions in that time period may have had a role in her duties for Wood's case. Greene County prosecutors argued that timeline wouldn't have made a difference in the case.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Craig Wood's lawyers question his former defense team at hearing