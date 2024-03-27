Craig Wood's defense points to mental incapacitation at time of Hailey Owens' murder

Craig Wood doesn't think he should die at the hands of Missouri's criminal justice system for the abduction, rape and murder of a 10-year-old Springfield girl.

Wood was sentenced to death in 2018 for the killing of Hailey Owens before filing a post-conviction relief motion, challenging the ruling in hopes of securing a lifetime of incarceration.

The Missouri State graduate and former middle-school football coach stated in court filings that he wasn't given a fair trial or adequate legal representation. He also claims that Greene County Judge Thomas Mountjoy — the man who handed Wood a death sentence after a jury deadlocked in the penalty phase — had a conflict of interest.

On Tuesday, the second of a three-day evidentiary hearing at the Greene County Courthouse, Wood and his latest team faced the now-retired Mountjoy again as they called four expert witnesses to the stand.

Public defender Valerie Leftwich had several character witnesses on Monday attempt to paint Wood as a bright, well-liked man whose mental health and substance abuse issues accelerated leading up to the death of Owens. On Tuesday, it was primarily professionals in the mental health field who spoke to Wood's mental state.

Wood claimed during the trial and punishment phase of his case that his former attorneys did not have enough people speak on his behalf.

Experts point to several mental health issues

Nearly each of the forensic psychologists and counselors who spoke in court Tuesday mentioned Wood being dumped in high school by the only girlfriend he ever had. It appeared to have a ripple effect that lasted decades.

His victim, Owens, resembled his ex-girlfriend, according to his friends. Wood said in previous examination with psychologist John Fabian that he went into "target-lock mode" after noticing the physical similarities between his former love interest and Owens, a complete stranger he noticed while driving his truck in south Springfield.

While most of his friends from Marshfield had moved on in their careers and had families, Fabian said Wood was in a long-term state of arrested development.

"He has a hard time moving on from trauma in his life," Fabian said. "He was caught in his own world and had difficulties adapting to change."

As Wood aged, Fabian said, he struggled to connect with women and find an age-appropriate relationship. He is said to have carried a misogynistic attitude birthed from his teenage heartbreak.

Methamphetamine had been cited as a major reason for Wood's erratic change in behavior, according to friends, leading up to Owens' death.

Tiffany Cunningham, a clinical social worker who also examined Wood in 2015, said it was clear that meth was a big factor in the crime, and considered examining him for head injuries that occurred in his youth.

"We realized (meth) was a prominent issue," said Cunningham, who said she wasn't summoned to court for the trial despite her interviews with Wood. "But (the defense) wasn't sure what to do with it."

A confluence of pornography and meth addiction was also said to have played a role in Wood's mental state and impulsivity.

Fabian, who said he also wasn't called to testify in Wood's trial, said he initially diagnosed the man with a series of ailments, including bipolar disorder, ADHD, major depressive disorder and methamphetamine intoxication.

Because he had been on a three-day methamphetamine bender at the time he abducted Owens, another expert said, he was essentially incapacitated.

Wood's attorney referenced the diminished capacity defense case of Nicholas Godejohn, the man with autism who was sentenced to life in prison for killing the mother of Gypsy Blanchard, the ex-girlfriend with whom he conspired.

Greene County prosecuting attorney Dan Patterson argued in cross-examination that Wood wasn't a mentally diminished person and referenced 2016 documentation from Fabian.

"You said that Wood was 'brilliant and Jeopardy-level smart," Patterson said, noting that Wood had a degree, a big group of friends, and a job as a faculty member and coach and coach at Pleasant View Middle School in Springfield.

Patterson also noted that Wood appeared to be mentally competent and calculating following Owens' death, buying bleach to cover up the bloody scene at his home, taking his bedding to a laundromat and changing his clothes multiple times to attempt to avoid detection.

