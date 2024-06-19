Craig Greene won’t seek reelection to Louisiana Public Service Commission

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene. (Image source: LPSC)

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Dr. Craig Greene announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection once he concludes his second term in January.

Greene, a moderate Republican in a district that includes Lafayette, Houma and parts of Baton Rouge, is serving his eighth year on what is one of the most powerful oversight boards in the state.

The Public Service Commission regulates utilities, such as Entergy Louisiana, CLECO and Atmos Energy, and has great influence on how electricity and other forms of energy are generated and sold to customers.

Greene himself has considerable influence as the only moderate on the five-member panel composed of three Republicans and two Democrats. His vote is often the deciding factor on consequential contested matters that routinely pit Louisiana residents against utility companies.

“When you know, you know,” Greene said in a news release. “For almost a decade, I’ve worked hard to keep a watchful eye on our utility providers, holding them accountable to keep prices affordable for the many families in our community struggling to get by. I’ve had the chance to meet great people, help those in need, and engage in compelling debates that will have generational impact.”

Greene works full time as an orthopedic surgeon in Baton Rouge. Public Service Commission members meet once a month but receive constant calls, complaints and requests from their constituents. They also have to keep up with project proposals and rate filings from utility companies.

In his statement, Greene said he will spend the extra time enjoying activities with his family and caring for his patients. He cited his father, former state Sen. Thomas Greene, as shaping influence during his political career.

“Years ago, my dad taught me the importance of citizen representation in our system of government,” Greene said. “He believed so strongly in citizen representation as he served in the State Senate for 8 years then voluntarily stepped aside, choosing to not run for reelection. When I finish my current term on the PSC come January, I will have also served 8 years. It seems fitting to me to take a lesson from my dad and step aside to let someone else give it a go.”

Greene won a special election in 2017 to fill an unexpired term on the Public Service Commission and was re-elected for a full term in 2018.

The post Craig Greene won’t seek reelection to Louisiana Public Service Commission appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.