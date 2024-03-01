Crafton Borough police warning of phone service scam

The Crafton Borough Police Department is warning the community of a recent scam aimed at an AT&T customer.

Cell service went down for AT&T customers across the country on the morning of Feb. 22.

Crafton Borough police said an email was sent to an AT&T customer that said due to the outage, the company would cover the cost of next month’s bill.

When the link is clicked, you are required to enter your personal information to receive the offer.

“If an offer sounds too good to be true, it is,” Crafton Borough police said. “We want to emphasize that AT&T or any other legitimate company will never ask for sensitive information via email in this manner.”

