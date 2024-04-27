CPW offers $3M in Outdoor Equity Grant money for Youth

(COLORADO) — From now until June 4, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) is offering grants to organizations working to connect kids to the outdoors. The Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP) will award $3 million in Outdoor Equity Grants this December.

The funding is being offered to any organization that is helping to instill excitement for the outdoors in Colorado youth, as well as a sense of responsibility for the environment. Any organization (including nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for-profits, and federally recognized tribes) that is trying to increase outdoor access for youth is encouraged to apply.

CPW especially wants to reach youth from communities that are often excluded: youth from low-income, and communities of color, LGBTQ+ youth, youth who are members of Tribal Nations with historical ties to Colorado, and youth with disabilities.

“We want to help every Coloradan, regardless of background, explore our state’s incredible outdoor spaces,” said Governor Jared Polis. “With this program, we are breaking down barriers to the outdoors, and creating a shared sense of belonging and stewardship.”

The OEGP Board is looking for letters of interest from organizations that:

Support outdoor activities and education for Colorado youth

Show cultural competence in working with target populations

Demonstrate commitment to justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion

Propose to increase the capacity of communities they serve in the outdoors and conservation

Show a deep commitment to and understanding of the youth they serve

Will use that understanding to help cultivate responsibility for the outdoors

For more details please see CPW’s grant guidelines.

“The Outdoor Equity Grant Program exemplifies our dedication to fostering accessibility and diversity in our outdoor spaces as mission-critical to CPW,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “Through this program and our continued commitment to it, we are expanding opportunities for underserved communities while also reaffirming our mission to ensure all Coloradans can experience a connection to the natural world.”

The OEGP Board invites organizations of all sizes and with diverse missions to apply. Any organizations who have previously received Outdoor Equity Grant funding can reapply if they have spent at least half of their previously-awarded funds, or plan to do so by September 25.

For more details and relevant links, please visit CPW’s website.

Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis.

