CPS tip leads to Grant Township arrest

Mar. 7—TRAVERSE CITY — A Grant Township couple were arrested Thursday after local law enforcement received a tip from Child Protective Services about alleged child abuse.

Initial investigations conducted by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office state that the 40-year-old woman and her 31-year-old husband were involved in alleged child abuse and neglect involving the woman's four children.

The woman is the children's biological mother, and her husband is their stepfather, according to Capt. Chris Clark.

Detectives searched their home on Feb. 29, and a week later, the couple was arrested on warrants that charge them with three counts of first-degree child abuse. The investigation remains open, Clark said, and CPS has found another home for the children.

Details of the alleged abuse have not yet been released. Green Lake Township's community police officer and a county road patrol deputy assisted the Investigative Services Division on the case.

First-degree child abuse is a felony in Michigan that carries the potential of a life sentence, according to state laws.