CPS teacher seeks to open 1st bookstore in Roseland
A Roseland woman is on a mission to use books as a way to combat youth gun violence.
A Roseland woman is on a mission to use books as a way to combat youth gun violence.
Carter talks to Yahoo Entertainment about “Wonder Woman 3” falling apart, the sisterhood she formed with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, and her TV version of “Wonder Woman” turning 50 next year.
This easy-to-use gizmo can be installed in three different spots, and it doesn't slip around, shoppers say.
'Not too thick, not too light': The all-season bedspread is washer- and dryer-friendly, and it doubles as a duvet insert.
This breakfast sandwich maker has 18,000+ more rave reviews on Amazon.
How #CancerTok has helped patients find community and a chance to raise awareness — and what experts make of it.
Clark may not be able to attend if Iowa reaches the Final Four.
iSeeCars' latest study found that several used models depreciate so slowly that it's a better idea to buy them new.
More than 14,000 shoppers give this genius tool a perfect five-star rating: 'No tingling, discomfort or negative side effects. Just gorgeous white teeth.'
Two weeks ago, TechCrunch broke the news that LinkedIn was getting into games, helping users "deepen relationships" through puzzle-based interactions. It's as if LinkedIn is targeting a whole new "type" of user -- one caught in limbo somewhere between two other well-known social networks. Wordle's viral growth kicked off on Twitter, leading The New York Times to dole out a reported seven-figure sum for the web-based word game.
AI has been used in banking and finance for years. Here’s how you can leverage AI to improve your own financial situation.
Experts explain why women are more vulnerable to the effects of alcohol — but men need to "pay attention," too.
The stories you need to start your day: The White House’s artificial intelligence safeguards, MLB Opening Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The women's NCAA tournament continues this week with the Sweet 16 games.
Have you noticed the massive gap between consumer and business apps on your phone? While consumer apps are both beautifully designed and easy to use, business apps are simply painful to use. Too many companies that offer B2B tools treat mobile apps as companion apps and second-class citizens.
Oregon's law is the first to prohibit "parts pairing," which prevents third-party repair services from using unauthorized components for replacement.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
StealthMole, an AI-powered dark web intelligence startup that specializes in monitoring cyber threats and detecting cybercrime, announced Thursday that it has raised a $7 million Series A funding round. The Singapore-headquartered startup with an R&D office in South Korea will use the fresh capital to establish additional R&D centers and support more commercial uses of its technology in the B2B sector and geographical expansion. "Having an R&D office in South Korea allows us to gain critical insights into how hackers from East Asia operate," Simon Choi, chief technology officer (CTO) at StealthMole, told TechCrunch.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1596 into law, joining California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts and Minnesota in a growing list of states embracing a right to repair for citizens. The bill’s coauthors Janeen Sollman and Representative Courtney Neron took inspiration from California’s Senate Bill 244, which passed toward the tail end of 2023. Apple, in particular, has taken issue with its aggressive approach to outlawing parts pairing, a practice that requires the use of proprietary components in the repair process.
Act fast to score savings of up to 80% on home goods, spring fashion, tech finds and more.