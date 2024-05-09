CPS to let teachers skip school to lobby lawmakers for more money

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools leaders are giving more than 600 teachers and staff members a paid day-off so they can go to Springfield to lobby lawmakers for more money.

A CPS spokesperson confirmed it’s working in conjunction with the Chicago Teachers Union on the legislative push just as the two sides begin contract negotiations. Schools CEO Pedro Martinez and board of education president Jianan Shi will also take part in the lobbying day on May 15.

The CPS/CTU relationship has gained close scrutiny following the election of former union leader Brandon Johnson as mayor.

“Chicago Public Schools is committed to standing alongside Chicago Teachers Union and other organizations to advocate for our fair share of funding from the State of Illinois,” a school district spokesperson said in an emailed statement to WGN. “While we are grateful for increased funding in this year’s budget at the state level, we continue to be uniquely disadvantaged by several funding inequities when it comes to pensions, capital projects, and the State’s own Evidence-Based Formula.”

Mayor Johnson visits Springfield with $1B ask for CPS

The lobbying day was first reported by the Illinois Policy Institute, which describes itself as a “liberty-forward nonprofit fighting government corruption, poverty and high taxes in Illinois and Chicago.” Illinois Policy has repeatedly pointed out that cozy relationship between the union which helped elect Johnson and his City Hall.

“This is what a political machine looks like. And it confirms the suspicions about Johnson’s interests that Chicagoans have had all along,” Illinois Policy wrote in a social media post.

State lawmakers face a May 31 deadline to approve a budget for the coming fiscal year.

