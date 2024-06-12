New CPS leader must be skilled at working with all district stakeholders | Letter

Shauna Murphy, left, and Alesia Smith, right, will be leading Cincinnati Public Schools after Iranetta Wright's departure. Murphy and Smith have worked in the district for years prior to these interim appointments.

Cincinnati Public Schools Board member Ben Lindy recently explained the "drive-by" selection process for the new interim superintendent for the district. Facing budget cuts and an abrupt resignation of the past superintendent, the school board chose the do-as-I-say-not-what-I-do process and selected a superintendent without doing their due diligence, of using informed data.

I understand that time was an issue but delaying the selection a few days to make sure the right decision was made is what the board was elected to do. Lindy is right to be disenchanted with the current leadership of the board who allowed this quick selection process to occur.

I am a huge supporter of hiring from within the current talent pool, but it is not enough to just have been professionally raised here; you must possess skills that allow you to work for all stakeholders and with six bargaining unions. The only way to be sure of this would have been to take a day or two and allow the process of hiring to work. By shortcutting this process, you have now added an additional burden to these two individuals by having people question if they have the skills needed to help the CPS ship sail.

I would encourage the entire leadership of the Cincinnati Public Schools to remember what brought you to teaching. Many of you were called to teach, called to improve the community through your teaching and most came to impact the next generation of young citizens. I truly believe if you hold on to what brought you here tight enough and fight for it, you can continue to make the right choices as you move up the administrative ladder and run the business of teaching.

Gary Favors, Avondale

Democrats attack against Sonza desperate and pathetic

The recent Democrat attack against Orlando Sonza might be the laziest, most out of touch political attack I have seen in years. Somehow, they've concocted a way to go after a West Point graduate and former Army infantry officer for taking a position that allows him to help his fellow veterans. What could be more pathetic than that?

Sonza is a military veteran, earned his master's degree in taxation from the University of Cincinnati and a law degree from Georgetown Law − but Democrats want you to believe he can’t walk and chew gum at the same time. Sonza is a tireless and tough individual who absolutely is capable of running for public office while holding a job of great importance.

Unfortunately, I’d expect nothing less than this kind of underhanded narrative from do-nothing Democrats in Hamilton County. Unfortunately, anything to deflect from the unbelievable failures of Democrats in Washington is good enough for them.

A true public servant always seeks new opportunities to give back to the community. Joining the Veterans Service Commission board is simply the latest example of him doing just that. I am confident that many veterans will be better off for his service.

Alex Triantafilou, Chairman, Ohio Republican Party

