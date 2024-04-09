Young woman punched, robbed while walking to work on NW Side
A young Chicago woman is still recovering from a violent attack that police say was part of a larger string of robberies.
A young Chicago woman is still recovering from a violent attack that police say was part of a larger string of robberies.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
Trae Young hasn’t played since late February, when he tore a ligament in his left hand.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
“If there's one thing everybody should be able to get on the same side about, it's really the best players being out there as much as possible," he told reporters Monday.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
If she's the choice, Lindsey Harding would be the first woman to be hired as a head coach in NBA history.
Will the Vikings and Broncos trade up for a QB? Will the Bills make a major move for their own Julio Jones? Charles McDonald sifts through scenarios that could have a long-lasting impact.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by New York Knicks broadcaster and ESPN personality Monica McNutt to discuss women’s basketball and the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
Reviewers say the 'winner of a shoe' left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
India's largest audio and wearables brand boAt is investigating a possible data breach after hackers advertised a cache of alleged customer data online. A sample of alleged customer data was uploaded on a known cybercrime forum, which includes full names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses and order numbers. In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, boAt said it was investigating the matter but did not disclose specifics.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jet-setter.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
It's infused with green tea for a restful night's sleep, and nearly 110,000 shoppers are smitten.
Iowa and South Carolina face off in the grand finale of the women's NCAA tournament this Sunday.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Thus far they have interviewed folks like Irene Solaiman, head of global policy at Hugging Face; Sarah Kreps, professor of government at Cornell; and Heidy Khlaaf, safety engineering director at Trail of Bits. Don't forget that the Equity crew run interviews often in addition to our regular programming, which comes out Monday (a weekly kick-off show), Wednesday (our startups-focused news rundown), and Friday (our roundtable discussion of the biggest news from the week).
Graham Pauley has had better at-bats.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
Amazon has quietly introduced a "special store" called Bazaar in India, featuring affordable and trendy fashion and lifestyle products, as it ramps up efforts against Walmart-owned Flipkart and Reliance's Ajio, which have made deeper inroads in the Indian fast-fashion market. The world's largest e-commerce firm has rolled out the new store on its India Android app. Amazon began recruiting sellers for the new store in February, TechCrunch previously reported, promising them "hassle-free" delivery, zero referral fees, and access to a vast customer base.