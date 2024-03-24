CPD: Missing teen girl never returned home from school

CHICAGO — A search is underway on Sunday afternoon for a teen girl who police say went missing on Friday.

According to Chicago police, 14-year-old Layra Short went missing from the 1900 block of North Kildare Avenue, in the city’s Hermosa neighborhood.

Police say the teen girl went to school on Friday but never returned home.

Officers say Short may be in Hermosa.

The missing teen girl, who stands 5-foot-4 and weighs around 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police were not able to provide a description of what the teen was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Layra Short is asked to contact CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their search can also leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.

