CPD: Man sexually assaulted, robbed at knifepoint in River North

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a man was robbed and sexually assaulted at knifepoint on the Near North Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police say it happened just after 3 a.m. in the 200 block of West Ontario Street in River North.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headline

According to police, the victim, a 21-year-old man, told officers that he was on the street in the area when an unknown individual approached and pulled out a knife.

Police say the offender then demanded that the victim get into a nearby vehicle. After the victim complied with the demands, he was sexually assaulted and robbed.

Officers did not provide a description of the individual responsible.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

Authorities say an investigation into the robbery is underway and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation is asked to contact CPD Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or dial 911.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.