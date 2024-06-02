CPD: Man missing from West Side may need medical attention

CHICAGO — A search continues for a missing 47-year-old man who police say may be in need of medical attention.

According to Chicago police, Marshall Washington is missing from the 300 block of North Central Avenue, in the city’s South Austin neighborhood, and has not been contacted since Monday, May 27.

Officers say Washington, who has brown eyes and stands 6-foot-2, weighs around 216 pounds.

A photo provided by Chicago police also shows Washington with a beard, however, it is unclear if he had one at the time of his disappearance.

Police say the missing man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Authorities say Washington may need medical attention but did not provide further details.

Police notified the public about the missing man’s disappearance in a news release sent out on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 47-year-old Marshall Washington is asked to contact the CPD Area 4 Detective Division at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

