CPD: Man arrested after stand-off on Sims Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Sims Street shortly after 9 a.m. in reference to a man with a weapon.

According to CPD, this resulted in a standoff with 70-year-old Ronald Bruce. Bruce is now in police custody and is facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault on a police officer

Discharging a firearm in city limits

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Brief standoff

CPD reports no injuries at this time. Stick with WRBL on air and online for updates.

