CPD: Deadly shooting investigation underway at Lowell Apartments on Milgen Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 4700 block of Milgen Road at The Lowell Apartments.

CPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is on the scene. According to CPD, two people were killed in the shooting. Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson is also on the scene.

There are no other details available at this time. WRBL News 3 will share more details as they become available.

