CPD: Clovis police looking for abducted infant and shooter after 2 women found dead

CLOVIS, NM – The Clovis Police Department is seeking a killer who also possibly abducted a child after two women were found dead and another child injured at a city park on Friday afternoon.

Clovis police officials said the department's dispatch center received a 911 call about 4:26 p.m. Friday, May 3, from a person who believed they found two dead women at Ned Houk Park, a city park five miles north of Clovis.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds laying on the ground near a silver Dodge minivan. A young girl was also found on the ground, suffering from an injury to her head.

Officers began giving life-saving measures to the child. Police said Clovis EMS arrived at the scene and took the child to Plains Regional Medical Center, and she was later transferred to a Lubbock area hospital.

The women were identified as Samantha Cisneros, 23, and Taryn Allen, 23, both from Texico, N.M.

Officers at the scene discovered there was an infant car seat, an infant stroller and a small baby bottle left at the scene. They were concerned there was an infant child with the women when the shooting happened and immediately began searching the area for the infant, according to a news release.

Investigators believe a 10-month-old child, Eleia Maria Torres, is in immediate danger and was abducted by a suspect in a shooting, where the child's mother and another woman were killed. An Amber Alert was issued for the infant.

The 9th Judicial Major Crime Unit was activated and took over the investigation. "Through interviews with family members, investigators learned Samantha Cisneros was the mother to the young female child found at the scene and was also the mother to a 10-month-old child, Eleia Maria Torres," the release states. "Investigators believe Eleia Maria Torres has been abducted by the perpetrator of this crime and is in immediate danger."

An Amber Alert was issued for Torres, and the investigation is ongoing. She is about 28 inches tall, weighs 23 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. There is currently no suspect in this incident; however, the perpetrator may have been in a maroon Honda car of an unknown model, the New Mexico State Police said in a separate update shared on social media.

Anyone who may have information on these women or who were in the vicinity of the park when the incident occurred are asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police seek shooter after 2 killed, child missing