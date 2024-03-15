CPD to announce charges in stabbing that killed 11-year-old boy and injured his mother in Edgewater

Chicago police have called a press conference for Friday morning to announce charges in their investigation of a Wednesday stabbing in Edgewater that left an 11-year-old boy dead and his mother gravely wounded.

The child, identified by the Cook County medical examiner as Jaydone Perkins but who went by Jayden, died of a stab wound to the chest, according to an autopsy conducted Thursday.

Boy, 11, slain in Edgewater was committed dancer preparing to open as lead in school musical

Chicago police arrested a suspect Wednesday and said the attack appeared to be domestic.

Police said the boy’s mother was in critical condition following the attack in her home in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood, but her condition reportedly stabilized by Thursday night.

The announcement at police headquarters was set for 11 a.m. and was in include Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling.