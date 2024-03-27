CPD affidavit provides sparse details on fatal Cheyenne shooting

Mar. 26—CHEYENNE — The Laramie County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against the man arrested for Saturday's fatal shooting of another man in south Cheyenne.

The defendant, 23-year-old Antonio Navarrete, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault and battery for the killing of Cortaevius Williams, 25. Navarrete told a detective that he had been friends with Williams for nearly a decade.

A probable cause affidavit attributed to a Cheyenne Police Department detective identified as "C. Marino" provided some details about the events leading up to the death of Williams.

CPD officers were first dispatched to the Peppermill Bar just after midnight on Saturday to reports of a minivan leaving the area after someone fired a shot in the air. A second call was made to police at around 1:27 a.m., with reports of a "gunshot wound victim" in the 100 block of King Court.

When police arrived, they found Williams "lying of the walkway near the chain-link fence, in front of (the residence)." Officers provided medical assistance and took Williams to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives were dispatched to the scene and "observed a large amount of blood and medical equipment near the chain-link fence on the walkway." The report also noted that detectives did not "observe a blood trail" between where Williams was found and the front door. A 40-caliber shell casing was also found in the front yard, near the porch.

Further investigation led the detectives to identify Navarrete as one of the people present at the King Court house that morning. The affidavit said Navarrete was the homeowner of the King Court property.

A news release from the Cheyenne Police Department on Saturday said Navarrete and Williams had been in a fight at around 12:30 a.m. in the Peppermill's parking lot, located at 1618 Stillwater Ave. During the argument, Williams allegedly smashed the windshield of Navarrete's vehicle. Navarrete left the bar with a group of friends and returned home. Williams left separately.

"While speaking to Navarrete, he stated he and Williams were friends since 2015," the affidavit read. "Detectives were told Williams arrived at the residence causing a verbal disturbance after the group was consuming alcoholic beverages at the Peppermill Bar. Williams attempted to gain access into the residence because his wife ... and his personal belongings were located inside."

Williams was described in the report as "pounding" on the door of the King Court residence. His wife opened the door to let him in, according to the report, and he proceeded to "grab" his wife and belongings. The pair then headed away from the property.

"While walking away, (Williams's wife) stated someone near the front door of the home yelled, 'Hey,'" the final section of the affidavit read. "When Williams (and his wife) turned and looked towards the front door, Navarrete exited the residence and pursued Williams (and his wife) while firing one round in (their) direction. The bullet struck Williams in the neck."

According to the court docket for Navarrete, he is being held without bond on the charges. A docket entry setting a time for his preliminary hearing in Laramie County Circuit Court was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on X at @bySamirKnox.