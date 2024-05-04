CPD: 15-year-old girl missing from Northwest Side

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the city’s Dunning neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

CPD said Solangie Meneses was last seen at her residence in the 6400 block of West Berteau Avenue around noon on Thursday.

Police describe her as being 5-foot-1-inch tall and weighing around 100 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information that could help Chicago police locate Meneses can reach out to Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.

