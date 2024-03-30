CPD: 14-year-old critical after shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood late Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD said a 14-year-old male was standing outside in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue when he was approached by an unknown male.

The offender pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the upper chest area, according to police.

The 14-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police have no one in custody as Area One Detectives continue to investigate.

