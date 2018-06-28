Discovered! A kit of parts to build a Ferrari 250 GTO...

Coys auction house has unearthed a complete kit of parts to build a Ferrari 250 GTO, following the discovery four weeks ago of container-loads of Italian supercar parts – just days before the auction of those parts is due to take place at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire.



The parts include the chassis frame of a 1962 Ferrari 250 (4105GT), original Ferrari Tipo 128S V12 engine, a tubular GTO-style steel frame, bodywork sections, wheels, cooling, suspension and braking components, and various dials and gauges.



They were found at the same undisclosed south of England location as the supercar parts, though in a different container, some distance from the original find. They belonged to a well-known Ferrari collector who passed away several years ago.





See also...



* Top 10 most expensive cars sold at auction

* Ferrari 250 GTO sells for record $70 million (£52m)

* Looking for a classic Italian car sale? Step this way...







'We were over the moon with the first finds,' said Coys managing director Chris Routledge, 'but we are ecstatic about this. It is completely unprecedented in the world of classic cars and we have rushed to get it into our Blenheim Palace classic car auction this Saturday 30 June.'



Nick Wells, senior specialist at Coys, said: 'The 250 GTO is without doubt the most desirable classic car in the world. With one of the original 36 examples now changing hands at in excess of £50m, this blank canvas "build your own" project, offered with unique provenance from Enzo Ferrari himself, is a mouth-watering prospect for the serious enthusiast.'



The rest of the hoard, discovered in containers in early June, includes valuable spares and trim from the likes of Ferrari, Maserati and Abarth. Those who own some of the highest-end classics should take heed, as these items are sure to cause an uproar once bidding gets underway. It's a seldom found opportunity to acquire new-old stock in this fashion.







Custodians of any Ferrari 250 SWB, 250 GTO, 275, Daytona Competizione, F40 and 512LM now have the chance to get ahold of genuine spares. The same goes for those struggling to find appropriate trim for a Maserati 250F.



Incredibly, many of the parts remain in their original wooden packing cases, dating as far back as the early 1960s. Others are still in their original boxes, wrapped in oiled paper.







‘Something of this scale and with the importance and rarity of the cars they are related to is unprecedented,' said Chris Routledge at the time of the discovery. 'We are looking at at least £1-million pounds worth of spares, probably more, and I have never seen anything like it.



‘It's an Aladdin’s cave which is going to excite people all over the world. There are wire wheels in their original wooden boxes, carburettors in their original oiled wrapping paper, exhaust pipes, radiator grills, dashboards, the list just goes on and on.



‘It will take us several days to catalogue the parts and once we have done that we will issue a full list of the spares. I feel a bit like Howard Carter uncovering Tutankhamen’s tomb in 1922; every time we remove one box or item there is something else of huge interest hiding behind.'







All lots are set to be auctioned off by Coys on 29-30 June at no reserve at the Blenheim Palace sale. You can find out more about the upcoming auction here.

